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Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Aditya Prakash Aman, Nishu Kumari, Aditi Kumari named toppers; All you need to know

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Aditya Prakash Aman, Nishu Kumari, Aditi Kumari named toppers; All you need to know

Bihar board announced the results for Class 12 results on Monday (March 23). The list of toppers include Aditya Prakash Aman, Nishu Kumari and Aditi Kumari for Science, Commerce and Arts Streams

Bihar Board Class 12 Results have been announced today.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 on Monday at 1:30 pm. Aditya Prakash from Samastipur has emerged as the topper in the Science stream. Meanwhile, Aditi Kumari has secured the first position in the Commerce stream and Nishu Kumari in the Arts stream.

Here is all you need about the toppers.

Who are the toppers?

Aditya Prakash Aman has been named the Science Stream topper in this year’s Class 12 Bihar School Examination. He secured 481 marks out of a total 500, achieving an impressive 96.20 per cent to claim the top position. He is the sole boy to stand in the first position in any stream.

He was followed by Sakshi Kumari and Sita Kumari, who tied for the second position in the Science stream, each securing 479 marks.

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Aditi Kumari has secured the first position in the Commerce Stream with an impressive 96 per cent. She was followed by Mahi Kumari and Nishika Shree in the second and third positions, respectively. While Mahi secured 476 marks, Nishika secured 475 marks in the stream.

In the Arts Stream, Nishu Kumari secured the first position with a score of 479 marks out of 500. She has secured 95.8 per cent in the stream. According to reports, she achieved this success despite her grandfather’s passing away just 20 days before the exam, proving her determination by securing the first position across Bihar.

Bihar School Examination Board results

The results for Class 12 were announced on March 23 by the Bihar School Examination Board. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 85.19 per cent. In the Commerce stream, a total of 27,721 students appeared for the examination. This includes 18,509 boys and 9,212 girls.

In total, 25,800 students cleared the exam in the Commerce stream, taking the pass percentage to 93.07 per cent. The BSEB Intermediate examinations were conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2026. The answer sheets were evaluated within 25 days. As many as 26 students have topped the Class 12 Inter 2026 Bihar board exams. Of them, a total of 19 are female students.

Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official websites of BSEB – interbiharboard.com, Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and bsebexam.com.

Division criteria for BSEB Class 12 students

First Division: Students who score 300 marks or more in total are placed in the First Division.

Second Division: Students who score between 225 and 299 marks are placed in the Second Division.

Third Division: Students who score between 150 and 224 marks are placed in the Third Division.

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