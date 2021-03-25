The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce Bihar Board 12th result 2021 tomorrow, on March 26, 2021. The board will announce inter result at 3.00 PM. The candidates must note that the date and time for the declaration of the results have been announced by the board on the official website. Soon after the formal declaration of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Also Read - BSEB Likely to Declare Bihar Board Inter Results 2021 Tomorrow. Here's How to Download

Minister for education & parliamentary affairs, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, will declare the class 12th result in a press meeting. Following it, the login to check the result will also become active online. Students will be able to check it at results.biharboardonline.com, by entering roll code and roll number.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the results:

1.Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board: http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2.Click on ‘Results’ that would appear on the Home Page.

3.Search and click on the link, ‘Class 12 Intermediate Results’

4.Fill in all the required details such as roll number on the window that opens after the click.

5.Click on ‘submit’ and the result would be displayed.

6.Download it and take a print out.

List of websites to check Bihar Board 12th Results 2021

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.online

biharboard.ac.in.

More than 13.50 Lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate Examinations which were held between 1st and 13th February, 2021 across 1473 exam centres in the state.

