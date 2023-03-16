Home

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 Soon; Check Passing Marks, Other Details Here

Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), the exam conducting body, conducted the Bihar Board Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final exams for the 2023 batch in the month of February and the results of these exams are awaited. Students who have appeared for the Bihar matric and intermediate examination can download the results by visiting the official website of the Board at biharboardonline.com.

The Board conducted the matric exams from February 10 to 22 and inter-exams took place from February 1 to 11. According to several media reports, the Bihar board results are likely to be announced by the end of this week. However, the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding BSEB Class 10, and 12 result date and time.

Official website to Track Bihar Board BSEB Class 10, and 12 Result 2023

Is BSEB Bihar Board Evaluation Process Underway?

In a press conference, the Board Chairman, Anand Kishore, stated that the evaluation process for the BSEB Class 10, 12 Results 2023 is underway, as reported by Live Hindustan. As per the report, Bihar Board Class 12 evaluation was scheduled to begin on February 24 and end on March 5, 2023. The Bihar Board Class 10 evaluation was scheduled to begin on March 1 and continue till March 12, 2023.

BSEB Class 12 answer key

The Bihar Board released the BSEB Class 12 answer key on March 3 and allowed students to raise objections till March 6. This time, over 13 lakh students had registered for BSEB intermediate examination. Out of which, 6,36,432 were female and nearly 6,81,795 were male candidates.

How to check Bihar Board 10th/12th Result 2023 online? Below are the steps through which candidates can download the result/scorecard. Go to the BSEB 10th result 2023 official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. or biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the ‘BSEB Bihar board 10th/12th result 2022’ link.

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Students are required to enter their roll code and roll number. After this, click on the “Search” button to submit details.

Your BSEB 10th/12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check the scorecard and download it for future reference. Details Mentioned on Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Marksheet Roll code

Roll number

Student name

Father’s name

College name

Aggregate marks

Result status

Registration number

Faculty/Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

Subject-wise marks obtained

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Passing Marks

Theory- 30% of the total marks in each subject.

Practical- 40% of the total marks in each subject.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Passing Marks

Theory- 30% of the total marks in each subject.

Practical- 40% of the total marks in each subject.