Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 LIVE: BSEB Inter Result Date And Time at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Soon; Direct Link

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 will be declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon. Stay tuned to this live blog.

Published: March 17, 2024 6:47 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 Likely Before Holi? Here's What We Know So Far

Bihar Board Result 2024 kab ayega? The Bihar Board Result for BSEB Intermediate or Class 12th is expected to be announced anytime soon; the evaluation process is set to have been completed. Students can download the BSEB Inter Result or BSEB Class 12th Result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board Inter Result will be announced for all streams such as Science, Commerce, and Arts. The Bihar Board Intermediate scorecard will include details such as the name of the student, subject-wise marks obtained by the student, pass percentage, result status, roll number, registration number, and others. Recently, BSEB published the Class 12th Provisional Answer Key for all the subjects.

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) has not announced the Bihar Board Inter Result Date And Time. Once announced, students can access the BSEB mark sheet from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Bihar Board Class 12th Result. 

  • Mar 17, 2024 7:39 AM IST

    Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 LIVE: BSEB Inter Result Date And Time at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Soon; Direct Link

    The Bihar Board Result for BSEB Intermediate or Class 12th is expected to be announced anytime soon

