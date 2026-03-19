Home

Education

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026 Date: BSEB Inter Science, Arts, Commerce Results soon at interbiharboard.com; how to check, passing marks, expected result dates

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026 Date: BSEB Inter Science, Arts, Commerce Results soon at interbiharboard.com; how to check, passing marks, expected result dates

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026 anytime soon. Candidates can download the Bihar Board Class 12

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026 anytime soon. Candidates can download the Bihar Board Class 12th Result for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams at interbiharboard.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.