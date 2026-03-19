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Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026 Date: BSEB Inter Science, Arts, Commerce Results soon at interbiharboard.com; how to check, passing marks, expected result dates

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026 anytime soon. Candidates can download the Bihar Board Class 12

Published date india.com Published: March 19, 2026 11:29 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026 Date: BSEB Inter Science, Arts, Commerce Results soon at interbiharboard.com; how to check, passing marks, expected result dates

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026 anytime soon. Candidates can download the Bihar Board Class 12th Result for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams at interbiharboard.com.

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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