Bihar Board Class 12th Result Date, Time: BSEB Bihar Intermediate Result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Soon; Tentative Schedule

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 will be declared soon. Candidates can download the Bihar Board Class 12th Result by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Result 2024: With no update as to when the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024, media reports claim that the Bihar Board Intermediate scores will be declared between March 20 to March 24. However, the Bihar Board Class 12th Intermediate Result 2024 date mentioned here can be treated as tentative. Neither the Board officials nor BSEB has announced any date for the declaration of the Bihar board result. Recently, the BSEB released the Bihar Board Class 12th Intermediate Answer Key at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in where students were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till 5:00 PM on March 5, 2024.

The Board along with the subject experts will review the objections raised by the students. Based on it, the Bihar Board Class 12th Revised Answer Key will be published. The Board will announce the BSEB class 12th result 2024 for all streams such as Science, Commerce, and Arts Stream. To access the BSEB Bihar board 12th results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, a student needs to enter his/her BSEB 12th roll code and roll number.

NOTE: The BSEB Inter result 2024 date and time will be announced ahead on social media.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2024 – Check Details Here

Name of the Board: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Board Exam Date: Bihar Board Intermediate Annual exams 2024 Bihar Board Class 12th Result Tentative Date: March 2024 Bihar Board Class 12th Result Official Website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Credentials Required to Download: Roll number and roll code Bihar Board Class 12th Result Date: to be out soon

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Date, Time: How to Check BSEB Bihar Intermediate Result?

Visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

at Look for the link or section related to the Class 12th results.

Click on the link that reads, “Bihar Board Class 12th Result” or similar.

After entering the details, click on the “Submit” or “Check Result” button.

Your Bihar Board Class 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout or screenshot of your result for future reference.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Date, Time: List of Details Mentioned in BSEB Bihar Intermediate Result

Name of the student

Name of the father

Name of the college

Roll code of the student

Subject-wise full and passing marks

Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks

Roll number of the student

Subject-wise total marks

Aggregate marks

Registration number

