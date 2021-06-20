Bihar Board Compartment Result 2021: The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) has declared the results of compartment exams 2021 for class 10th and 12th students. The BSEB compartmental results 2021 can be checked by visiting the official website – results.biharboardonline.com. Also Read - BSEB Results 2021: Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results Likely to be Released in April

The BSEB has decided to promote all students who who failed in one or two subjects this year and had registered for the compartment exam by awarding them grace marks. BSEB officials said they considered all options and found this the best suited for Bihar board students, keeping in mind their future. The compartmental exams were cancelled because of COVID-19 pandemic.

How to check BSEB Compartment Result 2021:

Visit the official website – results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the Compartment Result link

Log in your roll number and roll code and submit

Your BSEB Compartment Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the same for future use

The promotion of 218790 (2.18 lakh) students has increased the overall pass percentage of both class 10th and class 12th result 2021. The pass percentage of Bihar Board class 12 exam 2021 was 78.26%, which has now increased to 85.53%. The pass percentage of the Bihar Board class 10 exam 2021 was 78.71, which has increased to 85.5% now.