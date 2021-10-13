BCECEB 2021 Result: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released its Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination(DCECE) result along with Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE ) on the official website today, as of Oct 13, 2021. Interested candidates can now download their results from the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.Also Read - Most Indians Spent 522 Hours on Online Education in Pandemic Year: Report

Both the exams were conducted in the month of September 2021. The Diploma examination was conducted on September 25, 26, 2021 while the BCECE was conducted on Sept 26, 2021. To download the rank card, a candidate must have credentials such as Roll number, date of birth.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board: Steps to download the result

Visit the official website which is at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads ‘DCECE/BCECE Rank card.’

Enter the essential credentials such as Roll number, date of birth

Now click on the “Show Rank” option.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Save, Download and take a print of the result for future reference.

Those candidates who qualify in the DCECEB 2021 result, will have to sit for the counselling procedure.