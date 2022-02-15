Bihar Board BSEB Matric Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to begin the BSEB Matric or Class 10 examination from February 17, 2022. As per the official notification, the BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022 for Class 10 will begin from February 17 and end on February 24, 2022. The exams will be conducted at designated BSEB exam centres across the state.Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 292 Posts; Apply Online at mpsc.gov.in

The BSEB said that Bihar Board 10th exams will be conducted in two shifts on exam days. While the first shift will begin at 9:30 AM and end at 12:45 PM, the second shift will be conducted from 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM. This year, over 16.48 lakh candidates have got themselves registered for the BSEB Class 10 exam. Out of the 16.48 lakh candidates, 8.06 lakh are female and 8.42 lakh are male candidates. Also Read - Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Registration For 487 Posts to Begin Tomorrow; Check Vacancy, Other Details Here

According to the Bihar School Examination Board, candidates who appear for the group 1 exam will be counted in the same group for the rest of the procedure, and the same will be followed for those appearing for the group 2 exam. Any change of shift during exam period will not be allowed. Also Read - ECHS Tamilnadu Recruitment 2022: Apply For 78 Posts at echs.gov.in Before This Date

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the important guidelines that students need to follow.

Students must carry their own sanitizer.

Note, the BSEB Class 10 admit card is the most important document you need to carry to the examination hall.

is the most important document you need to carry to the examination hall. All the exam halls should be sanitized properly.

It is compulsory to wear face masks.

Both the shift exam will be conducted with strict adherence to covid-19 guidelines.

Candidates must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Mobile phones electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Maintain Social Distancing.

Candidates can download the BSEB Class 10 admit card from the official website of the board, i.e., secondary.biharboardonline.com