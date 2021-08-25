Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday extended the last date to fill the online forms for Bihar Board class 12 (Intermediate) exams 2022 and Class 10 (Matric) exams 2022 till September 3. The candidates must note that they can also deposit the examination fee till September 3 on the official websites issued by the board i.e. inter22.biharboardonline.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com.Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board Announces Registration Schedule for Class 9, Know How To Apply Here

Bihar School Examination Board was earlier scheduled to begin the BSEB OFSS Admission 2021 process from August 24, 2021 onwards. The admission on the basis of first merit list will be conducted from August 24 to August 31, 2021. The first merit list was released on August 18, 2021 on the official site of BSEB OFSS on ofssbihar.in. Also Read - BSEB Compartmental Result 2021: Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results Today For 2 Lakh More Students; Direct Link Here

The principals of the respective schools will update the OFSS portal with the names of the candidates by September 1, 2021. The names of those candidates which will not be available on the official website will be considered as not eligible for admission. Also Read - BSEB OFSS Class 11 Admission: Bihar Intermediate Admission 2021 To Start From June 19 at ofssbihar.in