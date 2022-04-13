BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Wednesday released the BSEB Inter admit card 2022 for Class 12 compartmental-cum-special exams. The candidates now can check the Bihar Board 12th practical exam hall ticket for compartmental-cum-special examination on the official website – inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. They can download BSEB 12th compartment admit cards 2022 for Inter practical exams from the official website till April 20.Also Read - BSEB Releases Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022 Schedule; Check Time Table Here

After downloading the admit card from the official website, the schools will have put the sign and official stamp on it. Then, they will distribute it to the students. The board has clearly mentioned that the admit card is only for the practical exams. However, the admit card for the Bihar Board Inter compartment (theory) exams will be released separately later.

The candidates, who are preparing for the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2022, are advised to carry the admit card to the examination centre for all practical exams. Without the admit card, they will not be allowed to appear in the exams.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2022: Check Date Sheet Here

As per the earlier notification, the BSEB has said that it will hold the practical exams between April 18 and 20. After that, the Bihar Board Inter (theory) compartment exams will be conducted from April 25 to May 4, 2022.

As per the earlier notification, the Bihar Board compartment exams for Class 12 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, while the second shift will begin at 1.45 pm till 5 pm.

Intermediate Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022 का Examination schedule हुआ जारी।#BSEB pic.twitter.com/KLvcxAuhBw — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 9, 2022

The BSEB said an additional 15 minutes cool-off time will be given to read and analyse the questions. This year, the BSEB 12th compartment exam 2022 will be held in the offline mode across the various exam centres across the state.

Notably, the compartmental examination is for those students who were unable to quality the final board examination, the special exam is for those who could not appear in inter final exams. In the meantime, the scrutiny process for the intermediate (Class 12) examination was concluded on March 30.

The BSEB had declared the result of Class 12 on March 16. A total of 80.15 per cent of students cleared the BSEB inter, or Class 12 exam this year.

BSEB 12th compartment admit card 2022 for practicals: Here’s how to download

Log in to the official website: inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

Now, enter the school login credentials like user name and password.

The admit cards will get displayed on the screens.

Download the admit card and take printout of it.