BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Saturday released the BSEB Inter admit card 2022 for Class 12 compartmental-cum-special exams. The school authorities can download the Bihar Board 12th practical exam hall ticket for compartmental-cum-special examination on the official website – inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School principals/ school heads will have to sign the BSEB 2022 Class 12 compartment exam hall tickets and distribute them among the examinee. According to the earlier notification, the BSEB has said that it will hold the practical exams between April 18 and 20. After that, the Bihar Board Inter (theory) compartment exams will be conducted from April 25 to May 4, 2022.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2022 Compartment Admit Card: Step by Step Guide to Download