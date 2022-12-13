Top Recommended Stories
Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 12 Timetable RELEASED, Inter Exams From Feb 1; Direct Link, Other Details Here
The BSEB Inter 2023 Exams will commence on February 1, 2023, according to the official timetable. The practical tests will be place from January 10 to January 20, 2023.
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Intermediate (Class 12) exams 2023 today, December 13. The BSEB Inter 2023 Exams will commence on February 1, 2023, according to the official timetable. The practical tests take place from January 10 to January 20, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two session- the morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Student can check and download their datesheet (Bihar Board Date Sheet 2023) by visiting the official website biharboardonline.com
As per the BSEB official release, the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2023 will be declared in March-April 2023. The compartment exam will be held in April-May 2023.
BSEB Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table
|Date
|9:30 AM to 12:45 PM
|1:45 PM to 5 PM
|February 1, 2023
|Mathematics
|Hindi
|February 2, 2023
|Physics, NRB
|English
|February 3, 2023
|Chemistry, Alt. English, Urdu, Maithili
|Geography, Foundation Course
|February 4, 2023
|English
|History, Elective Subject Trade Paper
|February 6, 2023
|Biology
|Political Science, Business Studies
|February 7, 2023
|Hindi
|Economics
|February 8, 2023
|Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|Psychology, Entrepreneurship
|February 9, 2023
|Music, Agriculture
|Home Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper
|February 10, 2023
|Sociology, Accountancy
|Computer Science, Multimedia and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education
|For Vocational – Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, Business Studies, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Psychology, Home Science, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Yoga and Physical Education
|February 11, 2023
|Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bangla
|Philosophy
BSEH Class 12 Exam 2023: Here’s how to Download Time Table
- Visit the official website, biharboardonline.com
- As soon as you go to the home page, you will get a latest update link regarding 12th time table 2023 here.
- As soon as you click on this latest update section link, you will have a PDF format of Bihar Board Twelfth
- Datesheet 2023 in front of you on your mobile or PC.
- You will see on the screen, you must now download your Bihar Intermediate Exam 2023 PDF and take a print out of it.
