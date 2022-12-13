Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 12 Timetable RELEASED, Inter Exams From Feb 1; Direct Link, Other Details Here

The BSEB Inter 2023 Exams will commence on February 1, 2023, according to the official timetable. The practical tests will be place from January 10 to January 20, 2023. 

Updated: December 13, 2022 2:48 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 12 Timetable RELEASED at bseh.org.in; Direct Link, Other Details Here
Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 12 Timetable RELEASED at bseh.org.in; Direct Link, Other Details Here

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Intermediate (Class 12) exams 2023 today, December 13. The BSEB Inter 2023 Exams will commence on February 1, 2023, according to the official timetable. The practical tests take place from January 10 to January 20, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two session- the morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Student can check and download their datesheet (Bihar Board Date Sheet 2023) by visiting the official website biharboardonline.com

Also Read:

As per the BSEB official release, the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2023 will be declared in March-April 2023. The compartment exam will be held in April-May 2023.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2023 Time Table

Date9:30 AM to 12:45 PM1:45 PM to 5 PM
February 1, 2023MathematicsHindi
February 2, 2023Physics, NRBEnglish
February 3, 2023Chemistry, Alt. English, Urdu, MaithiliGeography, Foundation Course
February 4, 2023EnglishHistory, Elective Subject Trade Paper
February 6, 2023BiologyPolitical Science, Business Studies
February 7, 2023HindiEconomics
February 8, 2023Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, BanglaPsychology, Entrepreneurship
February 9, 2023Music, AgricultureHome Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper
February 10, 2023Sociology, AccountancyComputer Science, Multimedia and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education
For Vocational – Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, Business Studies, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Psychology, Home Science, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Yoga and Physical Education
February 11, 2023Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, BanglaPhilosophy

BSEH Class 12 Exam 2023: Here’s how to Download Time Table

  • Visit the official website, biharboardonline.com
  • As soon as you go to the home page, you will get a latest update link regarding 12th time table 2023 here.
  • As soon as you click on this latest update section link, you will have a PDF format of Bihar Board Twelfth
  • Datesheet 2023 in front of you on your mobile or PC.
  • You will see on the screen, you must now download your Bihar Intermediate Exam 2023 PDF and take a print out of it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 13, 2022 2:37 PM IST

Updated Date: December 13, 2022 2:48 PM IST