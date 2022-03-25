BSEB Inter Compartment, Special Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board has said that it will conduct BSEB Class 12 or Intermediate Final Compartment and Special Exams 2022 in the last week of April. The registration process for these exams will start on Saturday, March 26, and the window will remain open till March 30, the board said on Friday.Also Read - BSEB 12th Result 2022: Apply For Re-Evaluation of Copies From March 23 at biharboardonline.gov.in

While the special exam will be held for students who failed to appear for the Bihar Board Inter Final Exams earlier this year, the compartment exam is for those students who had appeared in the exam but did not pass.

Top 5 points candidates must know before applying for BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exam 2022: