BSEB Inter Compartment, Special Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board has said that it will conduct BSEB Class 12 or Intermediate Final Compartment and Special Exams 2022 in the last week of April. The registration process for these exams will start on Saturday, March 26, and the window will remain open till March 30, the board said on Friday.
While the special exam will be held for students who failed to appear for the Bihar Board Inter Final Exams earlier this year, the compartment exam is for those students who had appeared in the exam but did not pass.
Also Read - BSEB to Release Bihar Board Matric, Inter Result 2022 at onlinebseb.in by THIS Date. Here's How to Check Score
Top 5 points candidates must know before applying for BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exam 2022:
- Students need to apply for BSEB Inter Special, Compartment Exam 2022 through their schools via the official website — inter22spl.biharboardonline.com
- For any issue related to online registration or fee payment, schools and students can contact the board helpline number: 0612-2230039.
- Candidates who are not happy with their BSEB Class 12 final results can also apply for scrutiny of answer sheets on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in up to March 30.
- The Bihar Board had declared Intermediate Final Exam Results 2022 on March 16.
- The Class 12 final theory exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022. Class 12 practical exams were conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2022.