The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has commenced the registration for Class 12 or Intermediate final examination.

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025 Big Update: BSEB Activates Registration Link, Check How to Apply

BSEB Latest Update: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has commenced the registration for Class 12 or Intermediate final examination. The candidates must note that the link is active for the board examination 2025. Bihar Board class 11 candidates will have to get themselves registered through school principals.

The board made the link active on September 20 and the last date to apply for the examination is October 11. The board has also informed that the entire registration process must be done by heads of the schools before the deadline on the official website of the board i.e. seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The registration form is available on the website which schools have to download and distribute among eligible students. School heads have to submit online registration forms for their students.

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025: Steps and direct link to register

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can complete the registration:

Visit the official website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link – “Click Here For Intermediate Registration 2023-2025”

Candidates will have to log in using their user name and password

Fill out the BSEB Inter Exam 2025 application form

Submit documents and pay the fee (if asked)

Download the confirmation page

Take its printout for further use

The heads of the schools will have to verify the details mentioned on the form and then upload it on the website for online registration once students submit the filled application form.

For any information related to online registration for the Intermediate examination or regarding payment of the fee, schools can reach out to the board on the helpline number 0612-2230039. For more details, one can go to the official website.

