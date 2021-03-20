Bihar Board Inter Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar board inter result 2021 (class 12th) and matriculation (class 10) result date anytime soon. However, the board is yet to make an official confirmation regarding the same. Meanwhile, students can keep a tab on the official website for the latest updates on Bihar Board Inter Result 2021 and Bihar Board matric result 2021. Also Read - Bihar Board Result 2021: BSEB Expected to Announce Class 10, 12 Result Soon at biharboardonline.com | Details Here

Once announced, candidates can check their results on BSEB's official website – biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Result 2021: Step-by-step Guide to Check BSEB Inter, Matric Scores

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Results’

Step 3: For inter results, tap on ‘Bihar board Class XII results, for matric results, click on BSEB class 10th result

Step 4: Select your stream

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: Key in your credentials to log in

Step 7: Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the results and take a printout for future references

If reports are to be believed, the board has completed the evaluation process and is likely to release the inter and matriculation results before Holi, which will fall on (March 28-29). Going by the trends, the BSEB generally announces Bihar board results within 10 days after the evaluation is completed.

BSEB Class 12 board examination was held between February 1 to 13, 2021. Nearly 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate examination 2021.

