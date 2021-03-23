Bihar Board Result 2021: After releasing Matric answer keys and receiving objections, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce Inter or class 12 examination results soon. Though the board is yet to make an official confirmation regarding the same, speculations are rife that the results will be declared before Holi 2021. Once announced, students can check their BSEB Class 12 (Inter) results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also Read - Bihar Board Class 10 Answer Key 2021 Released: How to Check And Raise Objections; BSEB Inter Result Soon

BSEB Result 2021: Follow These Steps to Check Your Scores

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results tab

Step 3: Then, click on ‘Class 12 Intermediate Results’

Step 4: Select your stream and click on ‘Result’

Step 5: On being redirected to a new page, enter your credentials

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 8: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Step 8: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Last year, the BSEB had declared Matric results on May 26, while the inter or 12th results were declared on March 24. Himanshu Raj of Janta High School, Rohtas, had topped in the Class 10 examination of Bihar Board 2020 with 96.20 per cent. The average pass percentage stood at 80.59%.

BSEB last year had released a notification regarding the intermediate examinations. It had mentioned that in case a candidate fails in the compulsory subject, the marks of the additional subject chosen by the student, will be added to the marks list. Moreover, the board had also introduced project work for internal assessment of the students from year 2020-21.

This year a total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for Bihar Board inter exams, which were held between February 1 to February 13. Of the total registered students, 7.03 lakh were boys and 6.46 lakh were girls.