Bihar Board Inter Results 2022: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Wednesday declared Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2022 on the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. This year, the overall pass percentage witnessed a rise of over 2.11 percentage points as 80.15 per cent of students cracked the Bihar Board class 12 exam.

Notably, a total of 4,52,171 students have secured marks in the first division and as many as 5,10,831 students scored marks in the second division. In the third division, as many as 99,550 students passed this year.

Meet Sangam Raj, from Bihar's Gopalganj, who has obtained highest marks in Bihar Board class 12 Results with 96.40% marks followed by Ankit Kumar Gupta who stood first in commerce with 473 (94.60%).

Even though he is from a low-income family, Sangam never allowed his limited resources to be the stumbling block on the way to achieving success. A studious and hardworking student throughout his schooling, Sangam in his class 12 obtained 96.4 per cent marks.

A student of Arts stream, Sangam has not only topped in his stream but has emerged as the top-scoring student across all three streams. Interestingly, his performance has surpassed all 13.45 lakh students who took the Bihar Board Inter exams this year.

Talking about his future planning, Sangam said he wants to become an IAS officer and claims to have started preparing for it. Talking to News18.com he said, “My parents are very happy with my results. I am happier that I could be a reason for their happiness. My marks are secondary.”

As per reports, the toppers of the Bihar Board Inter Results 2022 will not only get opportunity for admission to some of the best colleges but also will win a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each from the Bihar Board. On the other hand, the second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.