Bihar Board Intermediate Answer Key 2024: BSEB Class 12th Answer Key Out For All Subjects; Link Here

Bihar Board Intermediate Answer Key 2024 has been released today, March 2, 2024. The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Class 12th answer key for all subjects. The answer

Bihar Board Intermediate Answer Key 2024 has been released today, March 2, 2024. The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Class 12th answer key for all subjects. The answer key has been published for objective questions. Candidates can download the Bihar Board Class 12th Answer Key by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till 5:00 PM on March 5, 2024.

“The general public is hereby informed that in the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024, objective questions of 50% (fifty percent) marks of all the theoretical subjects of Arts, Science, Commerce Faculty and Vocational course will be asked from the candidates. Questions have been asked, in which OMR (Optical Mark Reader) based answer sheets have been used by the candidates in all the subjects. To evaluate (check) the answers given by the candidates, the answer key of the questions of all the subjects has been prepared by the team of subject experts, which is available on the website of the committee http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,” BSEB in an official notice said.

This year, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) conducted the Class 12th theory exams between February 1 to 12 at 1,523 exam centres across the state. The exams were conducted in two shifts. The morning shift began from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift began at 2:30 PM and concluded at 5: 15 PM.

