Home

Education

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 Likely Before Holi? Here’s What We Know So Far

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 Likely Before Holi? Here’s What We Know So Far

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 Date And Time is likely to be announced soon; the BSEB Inter Result or BSEB Class 12th Result can be downloaded at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 Likely Before Holi? Here's What We Know So Far

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 Date And Time: The Bihar Board Result for BSEB Intermediate or Class 12th is expected to be announced before Holi. i.e. March 25, 2024; however the date mentioned is tentative. Students can download the BSEB Inter Result or BSEB Class 12th Result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board Inter Result will be announced for all streams such as Science, Commerce, and Arts. The Bihar Board Intermediate scorecard will include details such as the name of the student, subject-wise marks obtained by the student, pass percentage, result status, roll number, registration number, and others.

As of now, the Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) has not announced the Bihar Board Inter Result Date And Time. Once announced, students can access the BSEB mark sheet from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board Inter examination was held from February 1 to February 12, 2024. Along with the BSEB Bihar Class 12th Result, the board will announce the topper list for all three streams, pass percentage, and gender-wise pass percentage.

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024: Bihar Board Class 12th Result(Date And Time)

Name of the Board: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Board Exam Date: Bihar Board Intermediate Annual exams 2024 Bihar Board Class 12th Result Tentative Date: March 24, 2024(tentative) Bihar Board Class 12th Result Official Website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Credentials Required to Download: Roll number and roll code Bihar Board Class 12th Result Date: to be out soon

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024: How to Check BSEB Intermediate Score?

Visit the Bihar Board’s official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in On the home page, you will find the link ‘Bihar board 12th result 2024 check’. Enter your roll code as well as roll number in the appropriate fields. Then enter the captcha. To submit details click on the “View” button. The Bihar board 12th result 2024 will pop up on the screen. Save, download, and take a printout of the BSEB 12th result 2024 for future use.

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) uploaded the Bihar Board Class 12th Intermediate Answer Key on March 2. Students who have appeared for the examination were permitted to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till 5:00 PM on March 5, 2024. To get a passing certificate from the Bihar Board, a student is required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent. Students need at least 30% of the total marks in each subject in theory. In addition, students must score at least 40% in practicals. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of BSEB (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) and (https:// biharboardonline.com//), for the latest update.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.