Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 Soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check Tentative Schedule

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board Intermediate or Class 12th Result 2024 anytime soon; the candidates can download the BSEB Inter scorecard for all streams such as Science, Commerce, and Arts at https://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/. Based on the past trends, the Bihar Board 12th result 2024 is likely to be announced by March 24, 2024; however, the date mentioned here is tentative. The Board officials will announce the Bihar Board Inter Class 12th Result date and time at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or on the BSEB’s X handle.

Recently, BSEB released the BSEB Intermediate Answer Key for all the objective questions; candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till 5:00 PM on March 5, 2024. The Bihar board has completed the valuation of Class 12 answer scripts.

