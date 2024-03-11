Home

Education

Bihar Board Class 10th Answer Key 2024 Released; Check Direct Link, Last Date To Raise Objections

Bihar Board Class 10th Matric Answer Key 2024 has been released today, March 11, 2024. The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Matric answer key for all subjects. The answer key has been published for objective questions. Candidates can download the Bihar Board Matric Class 10th Answer Key by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students can raise objections, if any, against the answer key till 5:00 PM on March 14, 2024.”The general public is hereby informed that in the examination of all the theoretical subjects of the Annual Secondary (Theory) Examination, 2024, objective questions worth 50% (fifty percent) of the prescribed marks have been asked to the candidates, in which OMR ( Optical Mark Reader) based answer sheets have been used by the candidates in all subjects. To evaluate (check) the answers given by the candidates, the committee has prepared the answer key of the questions of all the subjects from the team of subject experts, which is available on the website of the committee http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,” BSEB in an official notice said.

“If any person/persons (including examinees) have any objection/objections regarding the Answer Key of objective questions uploaded on the website of the Committee, then they can do so on the said website of the Committee by 05:00 pm on 14.03.2024. You can register your objection by going to “Register objection regarding Answer Key Matric Exam 2024″ link or Objection for Secondary Exam, 2024 in the Grievance Menu of https://biharboardonline.com,” BSEB further added.

Bihar Board Class 10th Answer Key 2024: How to Check Online?

In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the Bihar Board Matric Answer Key 2024. Follow the steps given below:-

Visit the official website of BSEB at https://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Register Objection – Answer Key Matric Exam 2024.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as roll code and roll number.

Your Bihar Board Matric Answer Key 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

