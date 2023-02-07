Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 UPDATE: BSEB Changes Reporting Time for Class 10 Exams | Deets Here
The candidates must note that no student will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the reporting time under any circumstances, BSEB has informed.
BSEB Class 10 Exam 2023: Important announcement for the candidates who are preparing for BSEB Class 10 examination. The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on Tuesday announced changes to reporting time of Matric exams. The candidates must note that they will now have to present in the exam venue 30 minutes prior to the start of papers. Previously, it was 10 minutes.
The students are required to report at 9 am for the first shift exams which are scheduled to begin at 9:30 am, and for the afternoon shift papers which will begin at 1:45 pm, they have to reach the exam venue at 1:15 pm.
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Matric_exam_2023 pic.twitter.com/thuooDygCJ
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) February 7, 2023
Bihar board Class 10 final exams will begin on February 14 and end on February 22. Class 12 final exams are underway.
Here is the detailed Bihar board Matric exam date sheet:
February 14: Shift 1: Maths (110), Shift 2: Maths (210)
February 15: Shift 1: Science (112), Shift 2: Science (212)
February 16: Shift 1: Social Science (111), Shift 2: Social Science (211)
February 17: Shift 1: English (113), Shift 2: English (213)
February 20: Shift 1: Mother Language, Shift 2: Mother language
February 21: Shift 1: Second Indian Language, Shift 2: Second Indian Language
February 22: Shift 1: Elective, Shift 2: Elective
