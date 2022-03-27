BSEB Matric Exams 2022 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the class 10 matric result soon. The results will be uploaded on BSEB’s official website–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB has already released Matric Class 10th answer keys for all the subjects, after which students were given time to raise objections against it. The due results will be released after considering the discrepancies in the answer key.Also Read - Bihar Board Inter Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Registration to Start on March 26: BSEB

The Bihar Board conducted matric exams between February 17 and February 24. A re-exam of Mathematics paper was again held for the students of the Motihari district on March 24. Last year, the BSEB matric result was recleared on April 5. Also Read - BSEB 12th Result 2022: Apply For Re-Evaluation of Copies From March 23 at biharboardonline.gov.in

Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: How To Check Result

Visit the official websites – onlinebseb.in

Insert login credentials including roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the admit card

Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

The students are required to score at least 33 per cent marks in board exams to obtain a pass certificate and get promoted to class 11th. The aggregate marks should equal to at least 150. The students who would not be able to obtain minimum passing marks will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance. Also Read - Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 to be Declared Today; Here's How to Check