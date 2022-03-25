Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 Date And Time: A day after the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the canceled class 10 Maths paper, students are now waiting anxiously to know their BSEB 10th Result 2022. While the board is yet to make an official announcement on the matric exam result date and time, speculations are rife that the BSEB will release the 10th Result 2022 on March 30. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official site at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students must note that BSEB had released class 10 answer keys earlier, students can use that to calculate their probable score in the Bihar board exam.

BSEB 10th Result 2022: Tentative Date And Time

Following the previous trends, BSEB might declare the Matric Results 2022 in a press conference at 3 PM on the result date.

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022: Here’s How to Check

Go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 link available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. Enter your necessary credentials such as roll number and registration number.

Click on submit option.

Your Bihar Board class 10 result will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the result for future reference.

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2022: List of websites to check Result