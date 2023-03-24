Home

Bihar Board Matric Result 2023: Tentative Dates, Websites, How To Check BSEB Class 10 Marksheet Here

Bihar Board Matric Result 2023: The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 will be announced on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the result for the BSEB Class 10 Matriculation examination soon. The Bihar Board Class 10 result 2023 will be announced on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In order to check BSEB Bihar matric results, registered candidates will have to enter their roll numbers/roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB 10th admit card.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 Tentative Dates

As per the Indianexpress report, BSEB Patna will release the Bihar Board Class 10 results by March 31. “We have not finalised the result declaration date yet but it will be released by month-end,” the official was quoted as saying to indianexpress.com. However, other media reports suggest that the Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023 will be announced by March 28. The official announcement of the date and time of the BSEB 10th result for 2023 has not been made yet by the Board.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 – Key Highlights

Name of the examination: Bihar board 10th examination Name of the examination: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Bihar Board 10th exam dates: February 14 to February 22, 2023 BSEB 10th result date: To be announced on the website BSEB 10th result tentative date: March 28, March 31, 2023 BSEB official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 Official Websites to Track

Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Bihar Board class 10 result 2023 by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

When Was BSEB Bihar Board Matric Answer Key Released?

Bihar board Class 10th answer key was released on March 6 and the last date to raise objections, if any, against the answer key was March 10. Based on the grievances raised by the students, the final answer key and result will be prepared. This year, BSEB 10th exams 2023 were held from February 14 to February 22. The papers were held in two shifts on all exam days.

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2023: How To Check 10th Marksheet Online?

Visit the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com. On the homepage, click on the result link. Insert the login details such as roll numbers and roll codes as mentioned on the BSEB Class 10 Matric admit card. Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2023 scorecard/mark sheet. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, go through the official website of BSEB.

