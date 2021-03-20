Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar board inter result 2021 (class 12th) and matriculation (class 10) result soon on its official website biharboardonline.com. Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website for latest updates on Bihar 12th and 10th results. Alternatively, students can also bookmark this page as we are constantly in touch with our sources to bring you the fastest updates on Bihar board results. Also Read - Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key 2021: BSEB Releases Inter Class 12th Answer Key | Steps to Download And How to Raise Objections

When will BSEB release Bihar Board Class 10th, 12th results? Students must note that no official confirmation has been issued by the Bihar board regarding the exact time and date of the Class 12th (intermediate) and class 10th (matric) result. However, if reports are to be believed, results could be expected anytime soon or atleast before Holi. As per the trend, the BSEB generally announces Bihar board results within 10 days after the evaluation is completed.

Bihar Board Result 2021: Know steps to check BSEB class 10th, 12th result:

Go on the official website at biharboardonline.com

On the home page, click on the link which says “Results”

Now, click on ‘Bihar board Class XII results or BSEB class 10th result”

Now, choose your stream

A new page will open on your screen

Put in in your credentials to log in

Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Download the Bihar Board results, take a printout for future references.

A total of 30 lakh students are awaiting BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 (inter) and class 10 (matric) results. The Bihar School Examination Board had conducted the BSEB class 12 board examination from February 1 to 13, 2021, while the Class 10 board exam was held from February 17 onwards.