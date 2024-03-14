Home

Bihar Board Result 2024: Check Past 5 Years BSEB Class 12th Inter Result Date, Pass Percentage Here

Bihar Board Result 2024 for Class 12th will be announced soon; Bihar Board Inter Result for all streams such as Science, Commerce, and Arts can be accessed at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 date will be announced soon. The Bihar Board Result for BSEB Intermediate or Class 12th is expected to be announced soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board of Secondary Education(BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board Inter Result for all streams such as Science, Commerce, and Arts. The Bihar Board Intermediate scorecard will include details such as the name of the student, subject-wise marks obtained by the student, pass percentage, result status, roll number, registration number, and others. The BSEB conducted the class 12th examination from February 1 to February 12, 2024. Soon the board published the Class 12th subject-wise answer keys on the Bihar board website.

Currently, the Bihar Board Intermediate Result or BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result is awaited. For the past 3 years, the Bihar Board has released the Class 12th Results in the second to third week of March 2024. If past year’s trends are to be followed, the Bihar Inter Result 2024 is expected to be announced by the third week of March. Let’s have a look at the Bihar BSEB Board Class 12th Inter Result Dates.

Bihar Board Intermediate Result: Year And Date

2023: March 21

2022: March 16

2021: March 26

2020: March 24

2019: March 30

2018: June 6

2017: May 30

2016: May 28

Bihar Board Intermediate Result: Check Overall Pass Percentage of Previous 5 Years

Year Overall Pass Percentage 2022 80.15% 2021 78.04% 2020 80.44% 2019 79.76% 2018 52.95%

BSEB 12th Result 2022 Pass Percentage

The passing percentage for BSEB Class 12 in 2022 was 80.15 percent, a significant increase from the 2021 result. The pass percentage for girls was 83.39 per cent, while the pass percentage for boys was 78.04 %. While girls had a higher overall pass percentage, boys excelled and topped all three streams — Arts, Science, and Commerce. Sangam Raj scored 483/500 in Arts, Ankit Kumar Gupta scored 473/500 in Commerce, and Saurav Kumar and Arjun Kumar scored 472/500 in Science. BSEB 12th Result 2022 Pass Percentage

A total of 78.04 per cent of students successfully passed the intermediate exam in 2021. Girls performed significantly better than boys, who had a pass percentage of only 75.71 percent. The pass percentage of girls was 80.57. The pass percentage for the arts stream was 77.97%, the commerce stream had a staggering pass percentage of 91.48%, and the science stream had a pass percentage of 76.28%.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024: How to Check BSEB Intermediate Score?

Visit the Bihar Board’s official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in On the home page, you will find the link ‘Bihar board 12th result 2024 check’. Enter your roll code as well as roll number in the appropriate fields. Then enter the captcha. To submit details click on the “View” button. The Bihar board 12th result 2024 will pop up on the screen. Save, download, and take a printout of the BSEB 12th result 2024 for future use.

