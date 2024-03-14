Home

Bihar Madarsa Board Result 2024: BSMEB Fauquania, Moulvi Declared at bsmebpatna.com; Download Link

Bihar Madarsa Board Result 2024 has been declared. The Bihar State Madarsa Education Board (BSMEB) has finally announced the Bihar Madarsa board result 2024 for the Fauquania and Molvi examinations. Candidates can access the Bihar Madarsa board result 2024 by visiting the official website of BSMEB at bsmebpatna.com.

