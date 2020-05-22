BSEB Class 10th Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce class 10 board examination result 2020 between May 21 and May 25, a report by India Today said. As per the reports, the evaluation of the answer sheets has been completed. Also Read - BSEB Bihar Board 10th Results 2020 Won't be Announced Today | Know Here When

Students are requested to keep a tab on official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, in case there is an update on the result date.

Prior to this, the results were to be announced on May 20. However, they got postponed due to some last-minute work.

Steps to check BSEB Matric Result 2020 once they are announced:

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results tab

Step 3: Then, click on ‘Class 10 Matriculation Results’

Step 4: Select your stream and click on ‘Result’

Step 5: On being redirected to a new page, enter your credentials

Step 6: Enter the captcha text

Step 7: You can now see BSEB class 10 result 2020

Step 8: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Notably, the exam was held between February 17-24. The result was scheduled to be announced in March but couldn’t be declared as the evaluation process of over 15 lakh answer sheets was delayed due to the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The evaluation process began on May 6.