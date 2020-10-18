Bihar STET Answer Key 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar STET Answer key 2019 on its official website biharboardonline.com. All those who appeared for the Bihar SET exam are advised to visit the aforementioned website and check their results asap. Also Read - BSEB OFSS 2nd Merit List 2020 to be Released Today: How to Apply For Admission, Other Details

The exam took place between September 9 to 21, 2020. The answer key can be checked till October 20. Students can also raise objections against any answer.

Here's How you can check Bihar STET answer key 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Bihar STET Answer key 2019’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked

Step 4: Now, tally your answers with the answer key

Step 5: In case, you find any discrepancy in the answer key uploaded by the board, raise objections by October 20.

Step 6: Students are advised to download the answer key for a future reference.