Bihar BTSC JE Final Result 2019: The Bihar Technical Service Commission, BTSC has declared the final result for the post of Junior Engineer(Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) on its website. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can download the result from the official website of BTSC, pariksha.nic.in.

Bihar BTSC JE Final Result 2019: Here’s How to Download

  • Go to the official website of BTSC, pariksha.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result For Advertisement No-01/2019 for the Post of Junior Engineer ( Electrical/Mechanical/Civil)
  • The Bihar BTSC JE Final Result 2019 will appear on the screen.
  • Save, Download and take a printout of the Bihar BTSC JE Final Result for future reference.

Bihar BTSC JE Final Result 2019: Click Here to Download

Alternatively, click on the direct link given above to download the result. Note, the recruitment exam was held to hire a total of 6379 candidates for the post of Junior Engineer. Selected candidates will be posted in various departments.

