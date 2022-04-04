Bihar BTSC JE Final Result 2019: The Bihar Technical Service Commission, BTSC has declared the final result for the post of Junior Engineer(Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) on its website. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can download the result from the official website of BTSC, pariksha.nic.in.Also Read - Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 63,200 Per Month; Candidates Can Apply For Staff Car Driver Post at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Bihar BTSC JE Final Result 2019: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of BTSC, pariksha.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Result For Advertisement No-01/2019 for the Post of Junior Engineer ( Electrical/Mechanical/Civil) “

“ The Bihar BTSC JE Final Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download and take a printout of the Bihar BTSC JE Final Result for future reference.

Alternatively, click on the direct link given above to download the result. Note, the recruitment exam was held to hire a total of 6379 candidates for the post of Junior Engineer. Selected candidates will be posted in various departments.