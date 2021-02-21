Bihar CHO Admit Card 2021: The State Health Society, National Health Mission (NHM), Bihar on Sunday released the admit card of the Bihar Computer-based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO). Applicants can download their Bihar CBT CHO admit card from the official SHSB website – statehealthsocietybihar.org. Also Read - PPSC Answer Key 2021: Punjab Civil Services Prelims 2021 Answer Key out at ppsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Bihar CBT CHO exam will be held on February 27, 2021. It is mandatory for candidates to download and bring their Self Declaration-1 and Self Declaration-2 to the exam centre.

The exam will be conducted with all necessary COVID-19 protocols and social distancing in mind.

How to download Bihar CBT CHO Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website – statehealthsocietybihar.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Important Notice for Equi- percentile, Scribe & CBT and Download Admit card Related to CBT against advt. 02/2021’

Step 3: Click on ‘Click Here’ mentioned against ‘Download Admit card Related to CBT for Advt No 02/2021’

Step 4: Enter your Application Number and DOB and click on ‘Login’

Step 5: Download the NHM Bihar CHO Admit Card 2021.

Candidates must not forget to carry a physical copy of their admit card to the exam centre on 27 February.

Those shortlisted based on the CBT exam will be called for Document Verification and screening process for selection as per vacancy and according to the decision of State Health Society, Bihar.