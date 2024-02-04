Home

Bihar Contractual Teachers Must Clear Competency Exam Within Maximum Three Attempts: Education Dept

The Bihar Education Department has made it mandatory for contractual teachers in the state to clear the competency examination conducted by it.

If you’ve been appointed as a contractual teacher in Bihar, then be prepared to appear and pass the competency examination within a maximum of three attempts. Failure to do so may result in the risk of losing your job. Yes, the Bihar Education Department has made a new rule which is mandatory for contractual teachers in the state. As per the news agency IANS report, the Bihar Education Department has made it mandatory for contractual teachers in the state to clear the competency examination conducted by it.

Clear Competency Exam in maximum three attempts: Education Department

Contractual teachers will have to clear the competency examination in maximum three attempts else they will lose their jobs, the department said on Saturday. A notice in this regard was issued by the Education Department’s Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak on Saturday. Pathak is the Chairman of the committee constituted by the department for the competency examination. The Director of Primary Education, the Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, and the Director of Secondary Education are the members of the committee.

Earlier on December 26, 2023, the cabinet passed a proposal to give the status of government employees to around 3.5 lakh contractual teachers. During the cabinet meeting, it was also mentioned that the contractual teachers have a clear competency examination for becoming state government employees. They are required to fill up the forms for the examination between February 1 to 15, 2024. The admit cards for the same will be released on February 16, 2024. This year, the competency examination will be conducted between February 26 to March 13, 2024.

(With Inputs From IANS)

