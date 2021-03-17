Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the time table for Bihar D.El.Ed Special Exam 2020. The candidates who are preparing for the examination and have applied for the Bihar D.El.Ed Special Exam 2020 can download the detailed schedule from the official website, biharboardonline.com.

Bihar D.El.Ed Special Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held from April 6 to 10, 2021. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held from March 17 to 21, 2021. Board has mentioned that it had to postpone the exam due to some unavoidable reasons.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the datesheet below:

Date of the Exam Name of the Subject April 6, 2021 S1 / S2 April 7, 2021 S3 / S4 April 8, 2021 S5 / S6 April 8, 2021 S7 / S8 April 10, 2021 S9

The admit card for Bihar D.El.Ed Special Exam 2020 will be available for download from March 24, 2021, on the official website mentioned above.

Important details about the examination:

Bihar D.El.Ed Special Exam 2020 will be held in two sessions, the morning shift is from 10 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2 pm to 5 pm, respectively.

The candidates would be able to download the admit card for Bihar D.El.Ed Special Exam 2020 from secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Principals of universities will be able to download the admit card for the candidates using their User ID and password.

The admit card for Bihar D.El.Ed Special Exam 2020 has to be signed and stamped by the principals.