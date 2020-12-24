Bihar DCECE 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the result for DCECE 2020 exams conducted in November. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the board i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The candidates who have cleared the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam (DCECE) will be eligible to take admission in polytechnic engineering, paramedical, paramedical para-dental, and agricultural programmes in state-based colleges. Also Read - Bihar Junior Doctors on Indefinite Strike, Demand Higher Stipend

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the DCECE link at the right corner

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK Bihar DCECE 2020 Result

Online counselling will begin for the candidates who have cleared the exam. The details for the counselling are yet to be out. Counselling will be held based on merit or rank card.

Those who clear counselling rounds will have to appear at the colleges and get their document verified. The needed documents will include, admit card, academic record, reservation certificate, if applicable, character certificate among others, details regarding the documents will also be released along with the counselling details.