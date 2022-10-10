BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Result 2022: The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the result for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination anytime soon. As per several news reports, BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Result 2022 is expected to be released today, October 10, 2022. However, the Board officials have not confirmed any date or time for the declaration of the result. Once announced, candidates can download the BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Result 2022 by visiting the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, the BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed examination was conducted between September 14 to September 20, 2022.Also Read - NCERT Recruitment 2022: Register For 292 Professor, Other Posts at ncert.nic.in. Check Pay Scale Here

The BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Answer Key 2022 was released on September 23. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections if any against the Bihar D.EL.Ed Provisional Answer Key 2022 till September 25. The result will be prepared based on the final answer key.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD BSEB BIHAR D.EL.Ed RESULT 2022?

Visit the official website of the Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your BSEB Bihar D.EL.Ed Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Students who qualify the Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 exam will be eligible for admission to the two-year D.El.Ed Diploma program in a total of 306 colleges in the state of Bihar. For more details, check the official website of Bihar School of Examination Board.