Bihar DElEd Merit List 2020: The District Institute of Education and Training, Patna (DIET, Patna) has released the Bihar DElEd Merit List 2020 today i.e. on 13th January 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the merit list on the official website i.e. dietpatna.com. We have also given the direct link below through which the candidates can check the merit list.

For the convenience of the students, we have also mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the merit list:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. dietpatna.com

Step 2: Click on Link for Provisional Merit List provided on homepage

Step 3: You will have to select the link of the stream for which you want to check the merit list

Step 4: Bihar DElEd Merit List 2020 will open on the page in PDF format

Step 5: Check your selection status on the list

Direct Links:

Download Bihar DElEd Merit List 2020 (Arts and Commerce) – Direct Link

Download Bihar DElEd Merit List 2020 (Science) – Direct Link

Download Bihar DElEd Merit List 2020 (Urdu) – Direct Link

The merit list that has been released today is provisional in nature and is to be used by candidates to check, verify and correct their details. In case any candidates finds errors or discrepancies in the details provided in the Bihar DElEd.