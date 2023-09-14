By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bihar DELEd Result 2023 LIVE NOW on secondary.biharboardonline.com, Steps To Check Scores Here
The registration window began on January 25 and conclued on February 14.
Bihar DELEd result 2023: The Bihar School Exam Board has released the DELED result on September 14. The candidates who appeared in the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 can now download the Bihar DELEd result 2023 from the official website of the board secondary.biharboardonline.com. About 30, 700 seats will be filled through this admission exam process.
Trending Now
The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) conducted the Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 from June 5 to 15 at various exam centers across the state. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the results.
You may like to read
Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result: How to download?
- Go to the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com
- Click on the notification link that reads, ‘
- Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result’
- A new window will appear on the screen
- Candidates are required to log in with their credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button
- Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result will appear
- Download the Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result and save it for future reference
Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result for first year
Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result for second year
The registration window began on January 25 and conclued on February 14. Candidates can directly download Bihar Deled result 2023 by clicking on the above links.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.