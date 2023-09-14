Bihar DELEd Result 2023 LIVE NOW on secondary.biharboardonline.com, Steps To Check Scores Here

Home

The registration window began on January 25 and conclued on February 14.

Bihar DELEd result 2023: The Bihar School Exam Board has released the DELED result on September 14. The candidates who appeared in the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 can now download the Bihar DELEd result 2023 from the official website of the board secondary.biharboardonline.com. About 30, 700 seats will be filled through this admission exam process.

The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) conducted the Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 from June 5 to 15 at various exam centers across the state. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the results.

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result: How to download?

Go to the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the notification link that reads, ‘

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result’

A new window will appear on the screen

Candidates are required to log in with their credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button

Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result will appear

Download the Diploma in Elementary Education Exam 2023 Result and save it for future reference

The registration window began on January 25 and conclued on February 14. Candidates can directly download Bihar Deled result 2023 by clicking on the above links.

