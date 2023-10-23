Home

Bihar Edu Dept Cancels 20 Lakhs Students Registration From Govt Schools For 'Remaining Absent'

Bihar Edu Dept Cancels 20 Lakhs Students Registration From Govt Schools For ‘Remaining Absent’

In a significant move, the education department of Bihar has cancelled the registration of 20,87,063 students studying in various government schools in the state for remaining absent.

Bihar Govt School News: In a significant move, the education department of Bihar has cancelled the registration of 20,87,063 students studying in various government schools in the state for remaining absent, said officials here, news agency IANS reported. The department took decisive action after the students were found absent for 15 consecutive days without obtaining prior permission from the relevant authorities.

Among them, 2,66,564 students are from Class 9 to 12. Following this measure, these students will be ineligible to participate in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations until their parents submit affidavits, promising not to repeat the same mistakes.

On the direction of Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak, the authority has asked the district education officers and block education officers to conduct inspections of schools in their respective jurisdictions and take strong action against the violators.

(With IANS Inputs)

