Bihar ITICAT 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exams Board (BCECEB) has announced the second round results of ITICAT 2019 exams. The candidates, who appeared in the seat allotment process for admission to vocational training in Engineering and non-Engineering trades, can check their result on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, which is the official website of the BCECEB.

Steps to check the result of Bihar ITICAT 2019 Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB, i.e bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Online Counseling Portal of ITICAT-2019’

Step 3: Click ‘View Result’

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Download Provisional Allotment Letter for ITICAT-2019’

Step 5: Submit login id, password, security pin etc.

Step 6: Download the Bihar ITICAT 2019 seat allotment letter

Document verification for those candidates, whose names appear on the merit list in Bihar ITICAT-2019 second-round results, will take place between September 22 and 26. Seats will be allotted as per the position in the final merit list.

Further, only those candidates who have a printed copy of the allotment letter generated online will be considered for admission.