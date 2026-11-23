Bihar recruitment 2026: Govt to recruit 10,479 assistant professors, 211 principals, 2,518 non-teaching staff; Check eligibility, selection process

Bihar is planning a major recruitment drive to fill 13,208 vacancies, including 10,479 Assistant Professors, 211 Principals and 2,518 non-teaching staff across universities and colleges. Check vacancy details, educational qualifications, selection criteria and the latest recruitment updates.

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The Bihar government is preparing for a major recruitment drive in the state’s higher education sector, with plans to fill 13,208 vacancies in universities and constituent colleges. The proposed recruitment includes 10,479 Assistant Professors, 211 Principals and 2,518 non-teaching employees. The Bihar Higher Education Department has prepared a proposal to fill vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in existing universities as well as 211 newly established constituent colleges. The recruitment drive is expected to address the shortage of teachers and other staff in higher education institutions across the state.

One of the major changes in the proposed recruitment process is the introduction of a state-level eligibility examination for Assistant Professor appointments. Candidates will have to clear this examination, which will be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), before moving to the final selection process.

The new selection system will include a written examination carrying 160 marks and an interview carrying 40 marks. The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined scores of both stages.

However, the recruitment proposal is still awaiting the remaining government clearances. Candidates should wait for the official notification before applying.

Bihar recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The proposed recruitment covers 13,208 posts across three categories.

Post Number of vacancies Assistant Professors 10,479 Principals 211 Non-teaching staff 2,518 Total 13,208

The 10,479 Assistant Professor vacancies include around 4,000 existing vacancies in Bihar’s universities and 6,479 posts proposed for 211 newly established constituent colleges.

The government also plans to appoint one Principal and 12 non-teaching employees in each of the 211 new colleges.

Bihar Assistant Professor recruitment: New eligibility rules

The state government is introducing a new selection framework for Assistant Professor appointments. Under the revised system, candidates will have to qualify in a state-level eligibility examination conducted by BPSC. The examination will follow a pattern similar to the National Eligibility Test (NET). Candidates who clear the examination will be considered for the subsequent appointment process.

The Bihar Governor and Chancellor’s office has approved the revised recruitment rules, according to reports.

As per the Bihar Gazette’s July 1, 2026 notification, the essential academic qualification for Assistant Professor appointments includes:

A Master’s degree in the relevant or allied subject.

At least 55% marks or an equivalent grade.

A degree from a recognised Indian university or an equivalent qualification from an accredited foreign university.

A relaxation of five percentage points in the minimum Master’s degree marks is available to eligible Bihar-domiciled SC, ST, EBC and BC candidates belonging to the non-creamy layer. Persons with benchmark disabilities are also eligible for the prescribed relaxation, subject to the applicable conditions.

The final subject-wise eligibility conditions will be specified in the recruitment advertisement.

Bihar Assistant Professor selection process: How will candidates be selected?

According to the proposed recruitment plan reported on November 23, the selection process will involve two stages: 1: written examination which will contain 160 marks and an interview of 40 marks totaling to 200 marks.

The written examination will carry the highest weightage. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for an interview. The interview will be conducted by a three-member committee comprising professors and subject experts. The final merit list will be prepared using the combined marks obtained in the written examination and interview.

The state’s reservation policy will also apply to the recruitment.

BPSC will conduct the proposed state-level eligibility examination and forward the names of successful candidates. The Bihar University Service Commission will handle the subsequent appointment process, according to the reported plan.

Note: The Bihar Gazette notification dated July 1, 2026, separately prescribes 175 marks for the written examination and 25 for the interview for regular Assistant Professor appointments. It also provides for NET/CSIR-NET/SLET/SET qualifications, with specified PhD exemptions. This differs from the 160-plus-40 selection structure reported for the proposed recruitment drive. Candidates should check the final recruitment notification to establish which provisions apply.

Bihar Assistant Professor vacancies: University-wise details

The proposal includes around 4,000 vacancies in existing universities. Some of the universities with significant vacancies include:

University Assistant Professor vacancies Lalit Narayan Mithila University 743 Patna University 501 Veer Kunwar Singh University 480 Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University 304

These figures form part of the proposed 4,000 vacancies in existing universities. A complete university-wise vacancy list has not yet been released.

Recruitment in 211 new constituent colleges: What are the vacancies?

Apart from filling existing vacancies, the Bihar government plans to recruit teaching and non-teaching employees for 211 newly established constituent colleges.

Each new college is expected to offer courses in 15 subjects across Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

The proposed staffing structure includes:

30 Assistant Professors across different subjects.

1 Principal.

1 teacher for a vocational subject.

12 non-teaching employees.

The non-teaching positions will include clerks, laboratory assistants, computer operators and Class IV employees.

Recruitment for clerical positions will be handled by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission, while technical staff appointments will be made through the Bihar State Technical Services Commission.

Bihar recruitment 2026: What are the important dates?

The Bihar Higher Education Department has prepared the recruitment proposal, but the complete recruitment schedule has not been announced.

Recruitment details Current status Total proposed vacancies 13,208 Assistant Professor posts 10,479 Principal posts 211 Non-teaching posts 2,518 Application start date Not announced Last date to apply Not announced Written examination date Not announced Interview date Not announced Official notification Awaited

There is also a difference between reports on the proposal’s administrative status. A November 22 report by Dainik Jagran said the Finance Department had approved it, while The Times of India’s November 23 report said Finance Department approval was still awaited. The final Cabinet clearance and recruitment notification remain important next steps.

Where can candidates check Bihar recruitment updates?

Candidates should avoid relying on unofficial application dates or examination schedules until the government releases the detailed notification.