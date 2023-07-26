Home

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023: Apply For 172 Posts At biharvidhanparishad.gov.in

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023: A total of 172 vacancies are available in the Bihar Legislative Council, including Assistant, Reporter and Security Guard. Apply before August 21.

Visit biharvidhanparishad.gov.in to apply.

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Legislative Council has recently opened up exciting opportunities for various positions, and the application process commenced on July 25. If you’re interested in becoming an Assistant, Reporter, Security Guard, Data Entry Operator, or any other role, you have until August 21, 2023, to submit your application. A total of 172 positions are up for grabs. For those curious about the compensation, the monthly pay scale ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 1,67,800. The deadline for submitting the application form is August 21. To apply, visit the official website of the Bihar Legislative Council at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

For Advertisement 01-02/2023, the fee is Rs 1,200 for General, OBC, EWS, and other state candidates, while SC, ST, PH, and all female applicants will have to pay Rs 600. For Advertisement 03/2023, the fee is Rs 800 for General, OBC, EWS, and other state candidates. The charges are Rs 400 for SC, ST, and all female candidates. Lastly, Advertisement 04/2023 has an application fee of Rs 300 for General, OBC, EWS, and other state candidates, and Rs 150 for SC, ST, and all female candidates.

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility requirements vary depending on the position. Those applying for the post of Assistant need a Bachelor’s Degree, while a Data Entry Operator requires a 12th-grade education. Security Guards, Office Attendants, Reporters, Assistant Legislators, Lower Division Clerks, Drivers, and other roles have specific educational qualifications as well.

Keep in mind that the age limit for these positions is set between 21 and 37 years old. Candidates can check the official PDF or website for more details. Before applying online for the desired roles, carefully review all instructions. For further details, candidates can check the website i.e. biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

When it comes to the age limit, candidates applying for Assistant and Assistant Legislator Officer positions must be at least 21 years old, while those aiming for Data Entry Operator and Lower Division Clerk roles should be at least 18 years old.

If you need any information or have questions regarding the recruitment process, feel free to reach out at the helpline numbers: 0910203045333 or 091022045444. The helpline is available from Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm.

