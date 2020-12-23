The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will start the online registration process for Bihar UGMAC 2020 Mop Up Round from today, as per the latest update. The candidates must note that the details of the UGMAC-2020 mop-round counselling are available at the official website i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in . Medical aspirants who have qualified NEET can apply to participate in the UGMAC Mop-Up Round by registering online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Also Read - BSEB Board Exams 2021 Date Sheet Released: Class 12 Papers From Feb 1 | Derails Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can apply for the examination.

Bihar NEET Counselling 2020 (UGMAC) Mop Up Round Registrations Begin – Direct Link (Available Now)

BCECEB UGMAC 2020 Mop Up Round – Read Detailed Notification Here

The medical aspirants who are interested in appearing for the Bihar NEET 2020 Mop Up Counselling Round are required to download the registration or application form available on the official website of BCECEB i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Candidate’s name, address and identity proof are some of the details that the candidates must fill during the registration process. In addition to this, candidates will have to provide their educational qualifications including NEET 2020 score as well as Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates.

The Bihar UGMAC 2nd Counselling Round 2020 will be held on 23rd and 24th December 2020.

Prior to the start of the Bihar UGMAC 2020 Mop Up Round, the exam authority will release the revised seat availability matrix on 25th December 2020.T he Seat matrix of updated vacancies shall be uploaded on the Board’s website on 27.12.2020 (10:00 A.M.) before starting of MOP-UP Counselling.