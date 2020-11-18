Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the Bihar NEET Counselling or UGMAC 2020 merit list for admission to various MBBS and BDS courses. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the UGMAC 2020 counselling can check the UGMAC 2020 merit list on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The Rank Card of all candidates is also available on the official website. Also Read - West Bengal NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Ends Today, Apply Now At wbmcc.nic.in

To check the merit list and get the rank card, candidates need to visit the BCECEB website and enter their login ID and password. Next step is to click on the 'Download Rank Card of UGMAC-2020' and 'Download Merit List UGMAC-2020' buttons on the homepage. For choice locking, students need to click on 'Submit the option' available on the screen.

On the basis of the Bihar MBBS state merit rank, preferences of colleges/courses, availability of seats in a particular college, reservation criteria and other factors, the seats to medical and dental college will be allotted.

Important Dates:

-Online registration and choice filling for seat allotment to begin from November 19

-Last Date to register, fill and lock choices is November 24

-The first round seat allotment result will be published on November 27

-Document verification and admission process for Round 1 will run between November 28 to December 1.

-Second round seat allotment result will be issued on December 4 with document verification and admission process will last till December 7.