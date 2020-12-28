The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has released Bihar NEET Counselling 2020 Rank list. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the list on the official website of BCECEB i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The Board has released combined medical college-wise opening and closing rank of the first and second round of UGMAC 2020. Also Read - Not a Good Sign For Alliance Politics: JD(U) Slams BJP Over Arunachal Pradesh Defections

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the rank list:

Step 1: Visit the official site of BCECEB on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on Bihar NEET Counselling 2020 Rank list link available under the UGMAC link available on the home page.

CLICK HERE FOR Bihar NEET Counselling 2020 Rank List

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to download the PDF file.

Check the list and download the page for further need.

The candidates must note that those who have qualified in the NEET exam will be able to fill up their preferences for courses and colleges and seek admission to medical colleges accordingly.

The admission to candidates will be granted on the basis of their choices, NEET state merit position, availability of seats, and reservation criteria.

There are a total of 1071 Government MBBS and 720 Private MBBS Seats as well as 240 BDS Seats that would be filled by means of the counselling in the state.