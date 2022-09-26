Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will end the NEET PG Counselling registration process today, September 26, 2022. Eligible candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates are required to pay Rs 2200 as a counselling fee. The NEET PG Counselling 2022 merit list will be declared on September 29.Also Read - LIC Recruitment 2022: Register For CTO, CDO, CISO Posts at licindia.in. Check Steps to Apply

The online correction window will open tomorrow, September 27. Candidates can check the steps to register for the NEET PG Counselling process.

How to Register For Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling Process?

Visit the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board ( BCECEB ) at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

) at On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Register yourself by providing the necessary details.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary document.

Pay the registration/ counselling fee.

Submit the form. Take a printout of it for future reference.

According to the Bihar Government's reservation policy, 16 per cent of the seats are reserved for the Schedule Caste (SC) category, one per cent for Schedule Tribe (ST), 18 per cent for Extremely Backward Caste (EBC), 12 per cent for Backward Caste (BC), three per cent Reserved Category Girls (RCG) and 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. For more details, check the official website of BCECEB.