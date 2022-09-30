Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECE, has released the Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 rank card at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The candidates who have registered for the counselling round can now check the PGMAC merit list on the official website.Also Read - NEET 2022 UG AIQ Counselling : Check FAQs on Eligibility, Seat Allotment, Documents Required

As per the schedule, the candidates who are qualified, eligible and interested for admission to first year of the different Post Graduate/ Diploma/DNB (Degree and Diploma) courses in govt/private medical colleges of Bihar State are invited to get themselves registered for NEET PG Counseling admissions.

Bihar NEET PG 2022 or Bihar National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate 2022 Counseling registrations ended on September 26, 2022.

Bihar NEET PG Counseling 2022: How to check merit list

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps below via which they can check the merit list: