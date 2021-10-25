Bihar Police Constable 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police. All candidates who have qualified for the PET for the posts can download their Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 from the official website of CSBC — i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

The PET exam will be held for those candidates who have qualified in the written exam. The written exam for the post of Driver Constable was conducted on January 1, 2021 and its result was declared on April 15, 2021. Those candidates who had secured 30% marks in the exam would be able to appear for the PET. As per an official notice issued by CSBC, the PET exam would be conducted at Shaheed Rajender Prasad Singh Govt High School, Gardanibag in Patna. The CSBC will conduct the Physical Efficiency Test for Driver Constable Posts from November 15, 2021 onwards.

Here’s how one can download the Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021: