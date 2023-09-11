Home

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Link LIVE NOW on csbc.bih.nic.in, Steps To Download Here

Candidates should know that only the link has been made active now. They will be able to download admit cards from September 12, 12 am.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) on September 11 released the admit cards for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination 2023. The candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit after 12 AM today. CSEB has released the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023 on the official website i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in.

The candidates must note that the hall tickets are out for the written test scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 7 and 15. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. Candidates must ensure that all the personal information, photographs and signatures are printed correctly.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card: How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the exam website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the Bihar Police Tab

Open the Constable admit card download link

On the redirected page, enter required information and submit

Admit card will open up on screen

Go through the same and download it

Take its printout for future reference

Direct link to download CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2023: Key Details

The selection process will be in four stages – online written exam, physical standard test and physical efficiency test, document verification and medical examination.

The exam will be Multiple-choice based questions which will include 100 questions for 100 marks.

The total duration of the exam is 2 hours.

For each correct answer, 1 mark will be given.

No negative marking for this exam

A total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police will be filled through the examination.

